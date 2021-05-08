Cwm LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 13.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Exelon by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,362,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 13.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

