Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.1% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

