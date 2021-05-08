Cwm LLC Has $807,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 81.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,967 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19.

