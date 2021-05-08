Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

