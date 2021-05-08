Cwm LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.