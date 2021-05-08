Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of BTT stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.