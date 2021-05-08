Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of AIN opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Albany International has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last 90 days. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

