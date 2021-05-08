Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets to “Sector Perform”

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

NYSE:STN opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

