Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $97.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $97.41.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.