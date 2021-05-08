Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Globe Life by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $106.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,275,259. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

