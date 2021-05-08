AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA YOLO opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

