AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,733 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

