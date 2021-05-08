AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

FMHI opened at $55.40 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.