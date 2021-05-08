AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

FMHI opened at $55.40 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14.

