Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Raised to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geberit presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GBERY opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

