Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $204.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $165.51 on Thursday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

