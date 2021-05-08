Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

FWONK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,882,000 after acquiring an additional 445,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

