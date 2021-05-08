Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Noble Financial

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $43,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $27,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,232 shares of company stock worth $1,951,257 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

