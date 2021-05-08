TD Securities Increases First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to $21.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.24 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.