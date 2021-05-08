Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.65.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$6.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

