Trading S.A. Ares Sells 57,261 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,051,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter worth $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 79,950 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.