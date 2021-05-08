Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after buying an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

