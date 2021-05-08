Analysts Offer Predictions for Cerner Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cerner in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CERN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Cerner stock opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 981.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

