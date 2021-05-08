BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $348,529.01 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $348,529.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, April 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $404,802.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $133,353.09.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77.

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $411,961.32.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $31.67 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

