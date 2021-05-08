Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells $368,850.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,416.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kamil Ali-Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $22.95 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

