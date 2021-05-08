Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Sells $412,940.00 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CAG stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 200,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.