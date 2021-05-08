Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Sells $412,940.00 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CAG stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 200,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

