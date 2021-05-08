Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kennametal Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.98, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after buying an additional 291,515 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,840,000 after purchasing an additional 127,878 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

