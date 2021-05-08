AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,992 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 226.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average is $146.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $180.21.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

