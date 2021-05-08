Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

NYSE VAC opened at $177.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

