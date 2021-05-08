AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

NYSE:CR opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $99.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

