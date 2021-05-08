Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Big Lots, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Big Lots in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

BIG stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

