LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 1,735 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 322.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,010,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,810 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 75,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 43,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.15. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.