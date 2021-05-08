Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $224.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $271.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $3,239,836 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

