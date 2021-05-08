Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WING. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $146.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average of $137.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 152.28, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

