SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) were down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 3,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 400,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

