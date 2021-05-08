NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $485,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $137,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.81.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $288.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $300.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

