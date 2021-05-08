$82.45 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report sales of $82.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $76.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $328.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $331.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $334.80 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $336.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $46.82 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

