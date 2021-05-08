NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.58 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 87,792 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of TELUS by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,610,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.