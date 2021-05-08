NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,797 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

