NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

