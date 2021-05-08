$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 565.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

