NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.26 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,694 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 10,701.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after buying an additional 536,870 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CDW by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.08 and its 200-day moving average is $147.59. CDW Co. has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

