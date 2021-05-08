Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.19

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 9456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after purchasing an additional 641,756 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

