Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.99

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.99 and last traded at $95.98, with a volume of 26543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

