Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,232.6% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 143,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

