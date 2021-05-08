Kellogg (NYSE:K) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kellogg (NYSE:K) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 190,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,283,503 shares.The stock last traded at $67.27 and had previously closed at $63.07.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Kellogg alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg Company Profile (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.