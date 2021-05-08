Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Down 13.1%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s share price fell 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $18.99. 16,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,179,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBIO. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 205.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 91,084 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

