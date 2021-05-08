Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,247 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in APA by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in APA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in APA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 312,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.