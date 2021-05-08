Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,165 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 18,681.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

