Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,563 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 26,714.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 287,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV opened at $44.30 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

