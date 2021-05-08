Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 569 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $276.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.